Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Earnings

JPMorgan trading surge boosts earnings

Markets revenue jumped 30%

close
BMO Capital Markets chief investment strategist Brian Belski argues traders shouldn’t let near-term issues affect long-term investing.video

‘Stock picking’ is key amid market volatility: Investment strategist

BMO Capital Markets chief investment strategist Brian Belski argues traders shouldn’t let near-term issues affect long-term investing.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported third-quarter profit rose 4%, boosted by strong trading results as global markets recovered from their coronavirus-induced plunge.

Continue Reading Below

The New York-based lender, the largest in the U.S., earned $9.44 billion, or $2.92 per share, outpacing the $2.23 that analysts surveyed by Refintive were expecting. Revenue slipped 0.2% to $29.94 billion, but topped the $28.29 billion that was anticipated.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
JPMJP MORGAN CHASE & CO.102.44+1.24+1.23%

“The Corporate & Investment Bank continues to be a big driver of Firm performance with Markets revenue up 30% and Global IB fees up 9%," JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said in a statement.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This story is developing. Check back for updates.