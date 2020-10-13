JPMorgan trading surge boosts earnings

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported third-quarter profit rose 4%, boosted by strong trading results as global markets recovered from their coronavirus-induced plunge.

The New York-based lender, the largest in the U.S., earned $9.44 billion, or $2.92 per share, outpacing the $2.23 that analysts surveyed by Refintive were expecting. Revenue slipped 0.2% to $29.94 billion, but topped the $28.29 billion that was anticipated.

“The Corporate & Investment Bank continues to be a big driver of Firm performance with Markets revenue up 30% and Global IB fees up 9%," JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said in a statement.

