JPMorgan closing 25% of First Republic Bank branches

JPMorgan Chase and Co. plans to shut down roughly a quarter of the branches of its recently acquired First Republic Bank by the end of the year, a JPMorgan spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

The spokesperson said JPMorgan will close 21 former First Republic locations, explaining that ones being shuttered "have relatively low transaction volumes and are generally within a short drive from another First Republic office." They did not reveal which locations will be closed.

According to Reuters, which first reported the news, the 100-or-so employees impacted by the branch closures will be offered six-month transition assignments. After that, the former First Republic workers will be able to apply for jobs at JPMorgan, which currently has 13,000 open positions.

JPMorgan, the nation's largest bank, has been working to integrate First Republic into its operations since acquiring the lender on May 1, after it was taken over by regulators amid fears that it would collapse after it was caught up in the contagion of the regional banking crisis brought on by bank runs on Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March.

Last week, JPMorgan informed roughly 1,000 First Republic employees that they would soon be out of a job after vowing to give workers of the former lender an update on their future employment status within 30 days of buying the bank.

JPMorgan was able to offer jobs to nearly 85% of First Republic workers, a spokesperson said at the time.

