Health Care

Johnson & Johnson to split into 2 publicly traded companies

One of the new companies will focus on consumer brands, like Band-Aid and Tylenol

Johnson & Johnson announced Friday that it will split itself into two publicly traded companies.

One of the new companies will focus on consumer brands, like Band-Aid and Tylenol, and the other on its pharmaceutical and medical devices businesses. The latter company will retain the J&J name; a name was not given for the new company.

This Sept. 13, 2016, file photo, shows a selection of Johnson &amp; Johnson brand first aid products arranged for a photo in Surfside, Fla. Johnson &amp; Johnson reports earnings Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) (AP)

"We believe that the new Johnson & Johnson and the New Consumer Health Company would each be able to more effectively allocate resources to deliver for patients and consumers, drive growth and unlock significant value," said Joaquin Duato, vice chairman of the company’s executive committee who will become CEO in January.

Shares climbed more than 5% in premarket trading after the company’s announcement.

News of the split was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Earlier this week, General Electric announced it will become three separate companies focusing on health care, aviation and energy.