Johnson & Johnson has a good case to fight $4.7B baby powder lawsuit: Dr. Marc Siegel

A St. Louis jury awarded nearly $5 billion in total damages to 22 women and their families after claiming asbestos in Johnson & Johnson’s talcum powder contributed to their ovarian cancer.

Fox News medical correspondent Dr. Marc Siegel told FOX Business that Johnson & Johnson has a good chance of fighting the verdict because all talcum products used in homes in the United States have been asbestos-free since the 1970s, according to the American Cancer Society.

A meta-analysis of 16 case-control studies conducted by the National Cancer institute involving thousands of patients has found no evidence that talc used as a feminine hygiene product causes ovarian cancer, according to Siegel.

“So both the American Cancer Society and the National Cancer institute, if you put these two things together are saying no way,” he said.

Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that the company “remains confident that its products do not contain asbestos and do not cause ovarian cancer and intends to pursue all available appellate remedies.”