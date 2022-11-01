J&J to buy Abiomed in $16.6B deal to boost cardiovascular business
Deal comes at a time when J&J is spinning off its consumer health business
Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it will acquire Abiomed Inc in a deal valued at $16.6 billion to boost the health care conglomerate's cardiovascular devices business.
The upfront payment of $380 per share represents a 50.7% premium to Abiomed's last closing price. Shares of Abiomed surged 48% in premarket trade.
Abiomed shareholders will also get a non-tradeable contingent value right entitling the holder to receive up to $35 per share in cash if certain commercial and clinical milestones are achieved.
The transaction broadens J&J's MedTech as a cardiovascular innovator, advancing the standard of care in one of healthcare's largest unmet need, heart failure and recovery, the company said.
The deal comes at a time when J&J is spinning off its consumer health business to focus on its pharmaceuticals and medical devices operations.