JetBlue will fly customers to Ireland and Scotland in 2024

JetBlue will include flights to Dublin, Ireland, and Edinburgh, Scotland, beginning in 2024 as part of the air carrier’s transatlantic expansion, the company announced on Wednesday.

With flights beginning on March 13, 2024, and running through September 30, 2024, the New York City-based airline said that tickets are now available on daily seasonal service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport to Dublin Airport.

The company said that tickets are also available on daily seasonal service from New York’s JFK to Edinburgh Airport, with flights beginning on May 22, 2024, and scheduled through September 30, 2024.

According to JetBlue, the new overseas locations will mark the air carrier’s fourth and fifth transatlantic markets.

The company currently offers daily nonstop service to London, Paris and Amsterdam from New York and London and to Amsterdam from Boston.

"The success of our transatlantic service proves customers don’t have to choose between great service and low fares and can have them both with our award-winning Mint and core products," JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said. "Our summer seasonal service to Dublin and Edinburgh will bring a new level of service and affordable fares to these markets that have been dominated by high-fare legacy carriers for decades."

Meanwhile, the company said it would also begin offering service between Logan International and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport beginning on April 3, 2024, with a second daily flight to Paris from New York’s JFK beginning June 20, 2024.

