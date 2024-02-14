Jeff Bezos sells $2 billion worth of Amazon stock

Jeff Bezos sold more Amazon stock.

The Amazon founder conducted the latest transactions involving nearly 12 million shares on Friday and Monday. They were disclosed in a Tuesday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The stocks amounted to about $2.08 billion.

Amazon informed investors earlier in February that Bezos had taken up a trading plan in November that would involve the sale of a maximum of 50 million shares by Jan. 25 of next year. The latest sales – and another set last week – were tied to that.

Prior to the stock sales disclosed Tuesday, Bezos had parted ways with roughly $2.04 billion worth of Amazon stock, another SEC filing showed.

Bezos, who relocated to Florida from Washington with his fiancee Lauren Sanchez, could see massive tax savings on stock sales in the Sunshine State compared to Washington, where he created the e-commerce giant. While neither state has an income tax, Washington recently implemented a 7% capital gains tax.

With the latest sales, the stake Bezos has in Amazon now includes around 964.26 million shares, the SEC filing said.

The hundreds of millions of Amazon shares Bezos owns make up a significant portion of his net worth. His personal fortune, currently the third-largest in the world, hovered around $191.2 billion as of Wednesday morning, according to Forbes.

Shares of the company, where Bezos serves as executive chair, have posted an over 70% increase in the past year.

At the beginning of the month, Amazon said it had generated $574.8 billion in net sales for 2023, marking a 12% jump from 2022. Its net income for the year came in at $30.4 billion.