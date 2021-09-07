Jeff Bezos backs anti-aging startup Altos Labs: report

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is among a group of investors backing a new anti-aging company, according to a new report.

The company, Altos Labs, is working on biological reprogramming technology to essentially prolong human life, according to MIT Tech Review.

A Russian-born billionaire tech investor, Yuri Milner, and his wife, Julia, have also invested in the company, according to the report. Milner, known for investing in companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Spotify and Airbnb, is worth about $4.8 billion, according to Forbes estimates.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Altos was incorporated earlier this year in the United States and the United Kingdom and has plans to create institutes in California, Cambridge and Japan, according to the report.

It's also reportedly seeking university scientists with deep pockets dedicated to researching how to reverse the process of aging cells.

Bezos' investment office, Bezos Expeditions, did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

However, this isn't the first time the world's richest man has invested in this kind of research.

The 57-year-old Bezos has also invested in the startup company Unity Biotechnology, the New York Post reported. Bezos' net worth is more than $200 billion, according to Forbes estimates.

Unity, according to its website, is working to develop a "new class of therapeutics to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging."

Representatives for Unity did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.