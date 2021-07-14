Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui to buy 5% of Jefferies for $380M - report

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, Japan's second-largest lender by assets, plans to buy 5% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc shares for around 42 billion yen ($380.19 million), the Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The move is part of SMFG's effort to strengthen its securities business in the United States to tap strong demand for M&A deals and financing, Nikkei said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JEF JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 31.92 -0.44 -1.36%

SMFG, in a statement, confirmed that it is considering the capital tie-up with Jefferies and would make an announcement when the two companies agreed to a deal.

JPMORGAN PROFIT MORE THAN DOUBLES, BUT REVENUE FALLS

Japanese banks have been seeking business opportunities abroad as the country faces an aging and shrinking population.

Earlier this month, SMFG announced its plans to buy a 74.9% stake in Fullerton India for $2 billion, the first major foray by a Japanese bank into India during recent times.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

($1 = 110.4700 yen)

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Shailesh Kuber)