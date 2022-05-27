Is the stock market open on Memorial Day?

Wall Street will pause on Monday to mark the Memorial Day holiday.

There will be no trading in stocks as U.S. equity markets will be closed.

The U.S. bond market is also closed, so no trading in Treasuries.

Stock futures will trade on an abbreviated schedule. They will trade until 1:00 PM ET.

Energy futures will trade until 2:30 PM ET.

U.S. stocks turned in a broad rally on Friday ahead of the long holiday weekend with all three of the major averages rising.

Stocks closed higher for the week, breaking a seven-week losing streak, the longest such stretch since 2001.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33212.96 +575.77 +1.76% SP500 S&P 500 4158.24 +100.40 +2.47% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 12131.131075 +390.48 +3.33%

The S&P 500 rose 2.5%, increasing its gain for the week to 6.6%. That's the biggest weekly gain for the benchmark index since November 2020.

Technology stocks were a big factor pushing the market higher. That sent the Nasdaq composite up 3.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.8%.

In the week ahead, investors can look forward to a trio of labor-related reports.

ADP will report on private sector hiring, the government will have the weekly jobless claims and the week will finish with the May Employment Report.