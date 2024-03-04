Should investors adjust their portfolios in a presidential election year?

Uncertainty leading up to a presidential election can often give investors jitters, and some are wringing their hands over the expected rematch between President Biden and former President Trump this fall.

Financial services giant TIAA told FOX Business that as Super Tuesday has drawn near, many clients have been asking the firm's wealth management team if they should change their portfolios.

"Clients are generally very concerned about the political climate that we are in," Niladri "Neel" Mukherjee, the chief investment officer of TIAA’s Wealth Management team, said in an interview. "And typically this concern is never a surprise because it comes every four years. There's always political uncertainty, but this year, it seems to be a little bit more heightened than I've ever seen it in my career."

To answer the clients' question, Mukherjee, conducted research going back to 1928, and the data might provide investors some peace of mind.

FED'S MARCH RATE CUT IS OFF THE TABLE THANKS TO ‘STUBBORN INFLATION': JEFF SICA

Mukherjee found that in the past 24 presidential elections, returns for standard 60/40 portfolios – holding 60% invested in stocks and 40% in bonds – did not move much, with returns of 8.7% total return in election years and 8.5% in non-election years.

In fact, he found there have been only four presidential years with negative returns since 1928, and all of them occurred amid significant, disruptive events: the Great Depression, World War II, the tech bubble burst and the Great Recession.

STOCK MARKET'S HOT START WILL CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2024: MARK AVALLONE

Another encouraging finding from Mukherjee's research is that in each of the 11 presidential years that the month of January was positive in terms of returns – which we have seen in 2024 – the markets were up for the rest of those years.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 39029.47 -57.91 -0.15% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 16244.94616 -30.00 -0.18% SPX n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

He says that statistics aside, averages are what they are, and every cycle is different. But generally speaking, the idea is that the markets are more volatile during election years, but they tend to push through and produce decent returns on average.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"What we are telling our clients is to focus not so much on the elections and the political noise," Mukherjee said. "Focus on other fundamental factors, which will drive the markets as they always do, which is interest rates, corporate earnings, monetary policy, the Fed's actions and obviously economic growth."

He added, "That's the big message that we are giving investors."