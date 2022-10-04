Hurricane Ian caused 'modest damage' to Mosaic facilities

Mosaic Co.'s facilities and supporting infrastructure in Florida sustained "modest damage" from Hurricane Ian, according to a press release Monday from the company.

The damage, caused by the Category 4 storm's high winds and significant flooding, has negatively impacted Mosaic's phosphate production and shipment schedule to some extent, according to the release.

The Tampa-based fertilizer maker is working to get repairs finished over one to two weeks.

Mosaic has multiple phosphate mining and manufacturing sites in the west-central part of Florida and, according to a company fact sheet, its North American phosphate operations make up "approximately 50% of North American farmers' supply of granular phosphate fertilizer" in a given year.

Due to Ian's impacts, there could be a 200,000 to 250,000 metric ton decrease in Mosaic's phosphate production, the company said in its Monday release, citing early assessments. The reduced output is estimated to be "split roughly evenly between the third and fourth quarters," per Mosaic.

In August, Mosaic projected its third-quarter phosphate sales volumes would be "at the low end" of the 1.7 to 2 million metric ton range. Hurricane-related railroad and port closures have caused shipment delays, meaning its phosphate sales volumes for the third quarter are now estimated around 1.6 to 1.65 million metric tons, the company said.

The company reported late last week that early assessments indicated its "phosphogypsum stack and process water systems" had "worked well" to contain rainfall from the massive storm.

Mosaic is donating $100,000 to aid Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Hardee, Manatee and DeSoto counties of Florida, in addition to its $300,000 contribution to an "employee-to-employee assistance fund" meant to help impacted employees, the company announced. Mosaic employee contributions to the assistance fund will be matched and doubled by the company, it said.

Hurricane Ian caused catastrophic damage in Florida, with hundreds of thousands of residents still without power, according to a press release Tuesday from Gov. Ron DeSantis' office. Over 100 people in Florida have died in the storm, according to reports.