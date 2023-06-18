How the markets observe Juneteenth and how it could impact trading

Wall Street will pause on Monday to mark Juneteenth, which became a federally recognized holiday in 2021.

And, there will be no trading in stocks as U.S. equity markets will be closed.

The U.S. bond market is also closed, so no trading in Treasuries.

Stock futures will trade on an abbreviated schedule, until 1 p.m. ET.

Metal and energy futures will trade until 2:30 p.m. ET.

The break in trading comes after stocks fell on Friday, yet still managed to close out a fifth straight winning week for the longest streak since November 2021.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34299.12 -108.94 -0.32% SP500 S&P 500 4409.59 -16.25 -0.37% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13689.571331 -93.25 -0.68%

Stocks are close to the highest level since April 2022.

The S&P 500 fell 16.25 points, or 0.4%, to 4,409.59 after wobbling through the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 108.94, or 0.3%, to 34,299.12, and the Nasdaq composite fell 93.25, or 0.7%, to 13,689.57.

Treasury yields also rose, with the 10-year Treasury notes rising to 3.76% from 3.72%.

The yield on the two-year Treasury, which moves more on expectations for the Federal Reserve, rose to 4.72% from 4.65%.

The Fed kept its benchmark interest rate steady at last week's meeting.

It may be just a momentary pause as the central bank warned that it could raise rates twice more this year.

The next Fed meeting will be July 25-26, and Wall Street is betting that it will raise rates.

The Fed had raised interest rates at 10 straight meetings since March 2022. Its goal has been to slow the economy to cool inflation but not so much that it causes a recession.

The Fed's latest meeting was preceded by a report showing that inflation continued cooling in May.

Investors have a considerably quieter week ahead, with just a few economic updates on the housing market.

