Hot inflation rocks stocks, Trump's $350M fine and JetBlue flies high on Icahn boost

— Inflation pops, creating a new headache for the Federal Reserve

— Stocks wrapped a wild week as investors got spooked by red-hot inflation data

— Former President Trump was issued a $350 million fine in trial shocker

— Ford's CEO sends UAW a stern message

— Why your tax refund may be smaller this year

— JetBlue shares flying high after Carl Icahn vote of confidence

— Ben Affleck scores for Dunkin' with his Super Bowl ad

TOP STORY - INFLATION REIGNITES: Consumer prices spiked more than expected in January with at least 19 areas seeing an uptick…continue reading here. A report on producer prices also came in hotter-than-expected.

VIDEO: Larry Kudlow, former Trump economist and FOX Business anchor, sounds off on inflation.

STOCKS' WILD WEEK: It was a roller coaster week for U.S. stocks following those inflation reports, which dimmed the likelihood of the Federal Reserve's plan to cut interest rates this year…continue reading here.

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 700 points before trimming those losses. For the week, the Dow ended little changed.

Dow Jones Industrial Average - 1-Week: -0.1%

VIDEO: Why a Fed rate cut this year may be off the table.

TRUMP BLASTS DECISION: Former President Trump fired back after Judge Arthur Engoron handed down a $350 million fine following a months-long civil fraud trial originating from New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit alleging the former president inflated his assets and committed fraud…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Kellyanne Conway on how the public sees prosecutions of Trump.

SHRINKAGE: Taxpayers are staring down what will likely be a smaller refund this year, according to the IRS…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Economist Steve Moore hones in on who is paying the bulk of U.S. taxes.

FOLLOW THE FOX BUSINESS DEBT TRACKER: HERE

UAW ON NOTICE: Ford CEO Jim Farley won't be at the mercy of the UAW when he decides where to build his next factory…continue reading here.

FLYING HIGH: A billionaire activist investor gave shares of JetBlue liftoff this week after taking a big stake in the carrier. Here's why…continue reading here.

SCORE!: Ben Affleck's Super Bowl ad for Dunkin' featuring Tom Brady and Matt Damon scored big for the brand…continue reading here.

UP NEXT:

-Looking for more business and market-moving headlines? Find more from FOX Business here .

-Want live updates? Get the FOX Business app here.