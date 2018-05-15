Home Depot delivers mixed 1Q results

article

Dow component Home Depot reported a 1Q profit of $2.08 per share, beating the Wall St estimate of $2.05.

Revenue was $24.9 billion. The revenue estimate was for $25.15 billion.

Shares of Home Depot are trading lower in the premarket.

Comparable store sales missed analyst estimates, as the spring selling season was delayed due to cooler weather.

Sales at stores open at least a year rose 4.2 percent, missing expectations of 5.38 percent.

"We are pleased by the strength of our business despite a slow start to the spring selling season," said Craig Menear, chairman, CEO and president. "Outside of our seasonal business, we had solid results in all markets and categories and are seeing strong momentum in all lines of business during these first few weeks of May".

The Company expects its fiscal 2018 sales to grow by approximately 6.7 percent and comp sales to be up approximately 5.0 percent.

The home improvement retailer reported a profit of $1.67 in the year ago quarter, on revenue of $23.89 billion. Fourth quarter profit came in at $1.52 per share on revenue of $23.9 billion.