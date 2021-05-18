Expand / Collapse search
Home Depot posts blowout quarter as pandemic-fueled boom prolongs

Same-store sales rose 31% in the first quarter

Home Depot Inc on Tuesday reported a bigger-than-expected 31% jump in quarterly same-store sales, allaying concerns that the top U.S. home improvement chain would see pandemic-fueled demand easing as vaccinations gather steam.

The company's blue-chip stock rose 2.5% in pre-market trading, set to add to the over 20% gains this year.

The last 12 months have been a blockbuster period for Home Depot as revenue and profit surged from stuck-at-home Americans investing more to upgrade their living spaces. The company also benefited from a years-long focus on e-commerce, particularly in services such as "click and collect" service.

Same-store sales growth was expected to slow in the first quarter to 19.9% from 24.5% in the prior three-month period, as more Americans get inoculated, virus restrictions ease and outdoor activities resume.

The company said first-quarter same-store sales was the biggest increase in recent history, but did not provide a forecast for the rest of the year.

Sky-rocketing prices of lumber, which made up nearly 9% of Home Depot's total sales last year, are also expected to have boosted sales in the first quarter.

Overall net sales jumped 32.7% to $37.50 billion, beating estimates of $34.96 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net earnings rose to $4.15 billion, or $3.86 per share, from $2.25 billion, or $2.08 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of $3.08 per share.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)