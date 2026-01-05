Hilton distances itself from Minneapolis hotel after ICE agents denied rooms

Hilton Hotels said it is investigating an independently owned Minneapolis-area property after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) alleged law enforcement officers were refused service, a dispute that has renewed scrutiny of the company’s long-standing opposition to immigration-related activity at its hotels.

Emails shared on social media by DHS and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) appear to show staff at the Hampton Inn by Hilton Lakeville, Minnesota, telling people linked to DHS reservations that the property would not allow ICE or other immigration agents to stay.

A spokesperson for Hilton told FOX Business the company is investigating the incident and said the actions described do not reflect Hilton’s values.

"Hilton hotels serve as welcoming places for all. This hotel is independently owned and operated, and the actions referenced are not reflective of Hilton values," the spokesperson said. "We are investigating this matter with this individual hotel, and can confirm that Hilton works with governments, law enforcement and community leaders around the world to ensure our properties are open and inviting to everyone."

The spokesperson later reached out to FOX Business to reiterate that the Hampton Inn is independently owned and operated and that its actions do not reflect Hilton values.

"We have been in direct contact with the hotel, and they have apologized for the actions of their team, which was not in keeping with their policies," the spokesperson said. "They have taken immediate action to resolve this matter. Hilton’s position is clear: Our properties are open to everyone and we do not tolerate any form of discrimination."

The management company that runs the Hampton Inn, Everpeak Hospitality, also released a statement saying it is committed to welcoming all guests and operating in accordance with brand standards, applicable laws and its role as a professional hospitality provider.

"Everpeak Hospitality has moved swiftly to address this matter as it was inconsistent with our policy of being a welcoming place for all," Everpeak said. "We are in touch with the impacted guests to ensure they are accommodated. We do not discriminate against any individuals or agencies and apologize to those impacted."

The Hampton Inn came under scrutiny after ICE said reservations made by its agents were canceled, prompting ICE and DHS to publicly question the hotel’s actions.

ICE shared an email string on X, posting, "Hey @HiltonHotels – why did your team in Minneapolis cancel our federal law enforcement officer and agents’ reservations?"

ICE also posted screenshots of the emails.

"After further investigation online, we have found information about immigration work connected with your name and we will be cancelling your upcoming reservation," one email from a Hilton email address read. "You should see a proper cancellation email in your inbox shortly from Hilton."

In another email shared on X, the hotel addressed reservations made at the Hampton Inn Lakeville property.

"We have noticed an influx of GOV reservations made today that have been for DHS, and we are not allowing any ICE or immigration agents to stay at our property," the email read. "If you are with DHS or immigration, let us know as we will have to cancel your reservation.

"Please pass on this info to your coworkers that we are not allowing any immigration agents to house on our property," the email continued.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital in a statement, "Hilton has launched a coordinated campaign in Minneapolis to REFUSE service to DHS law enforcement. When officers attempted to book rooms using official government emails and rates, Hilton Hotels maliciously CANCELLED their reservations."

"This is UNACCEPTABLE," McLaughlin said. "Why is Hilton Hotels siding with murderers and rapists to deliberately undermine and impede DHS law enforcement from their mission to enforce our nation’s immigration laws?"

The dispute also echoes Hilton’s public stance from 2020, when the company drew a firm line against its properties being used in connection with immigration detention.

At the time, Hilton said it opposed any use of its hotels to detain migrants and took steps to reinforce that policy across its U.S. properties.

"Our statement of July 24, 2020 remains true. We believe that hotels should be places of hospitality, and the detainment of migrants, including minors, is not activity that we support or in any way want associated with our hotels," Hilton said at the time.

