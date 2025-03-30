Expand / Collapse search
Hyundai
Published

Hyundai's 'first-ever, 3-row' EV under production at new Georgia plant

Hyundai IONIQ 9s being produced in new Group Metaplant America

Hyundai Motor Company President and CEO Jose Munoz responds to anticipated auto industry tariffs on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Hyundai president: We made a big decision to invest in America

Hyundai Motor Company President and CEO Jose Munoz responds to anticipated auto industry tariffs on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Hyundai's "first-ever, three-row" electric vehicle is under production at the new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) that celebrated its grand opening in Ellabell, Georgia, on Wednesday.

The Bryan County vehicle assembly and battery plant "will produce up to 500,000 electric and hybrid vehicles annually for Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brands," Hyundai Motor Group said in a media release. 

One of the vehicles under production at the massive new plant about 20 miles outside Savannah is the IONIQ 9, Hyundai's first three-row SUV, Electrek reports. A photograph shared by Hyundai shows employees at the plant working on a green-framed IONIQ 9.

"Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America not only represents the Group’s advanced manufacturing capabilities and commitment to innovation, but also our investment in relationships with our partners and communities right here in Georgia," Euisun Chung, executive chair of Hyundai Motor Group, said in a statement.

HYUNDAI TO INVEST $20B IN US MANUFACTURING

Hyundai IONIQ 9 production in Georgia

A Hyundai IONIQ 9 electric third-row SUV can be seen in production at the company's new Georgia plant. (Hyundai Motor Group / Fox News)

"With the rich history of craftsmanship and manufacturing in this community, together with the talented workforce at HMGMA we are building the future of mobility with America, in America," he said. 

Hyundai is the world's No. 3 automaker when including Kia Motors, in which it owns a 35% stake, according to Reuters. IONIQ 9s are said to be hitting the road this spring, according to the automaker's website. 

Kia vehicles will represent 40% of the Georgia facility's total production, Kia CEO Song Ho-sung told reporters on Wednesday.

TRUMP SAYS HE WILL INTRODUCE 25% TARIFFS ON AUTOS, PHARMACEUTICALS AND CHIPS

Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America sign

"Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) is Hyundai Motor Group’s first dedicated electrified vehicle mass-production plant located in Bryan County, GA," the company said in a media release. (Hyundai Motor Group / Fox News)

Plans were originally to produce 300,000 electric vehicles at the plant, but were upgraded with the addition of hybrid cars to the factory's production lines at a time when demand for pure electric cars is cooling and President Donald Trump's administration is threatening to end EV subsidies.

The changes represent part of the $21 billion in investments announced by Trump and Chung at the White House earlier this week.

Hyundai Georgia plant grand opening signing

Jaehoon Chang, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, left, watches Euisun Chung, executive chair of Hyundai Motor Group, and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sign a Hyundai IONIQ 5 EV at the grand opening of the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America on (Hyundai Motor Group / Fox News)

"Through this $21 billion commitment to drive U.S. manufacturing growth, the Group anticipates it will create 14,000 new direct full-time jobs in the U.S. by 2028," Hyundai Motor Group said in a media release. 

Trump announced 25% import tariffs on cars and auto parts on Wednesday, a move that may hurt companies, especially Asian automakers, which are among the largest vehicle exporters to the U.S.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
HYMTF HYUNDAI MOTOR CO. LTD. 51.64 -1.61 -3.02%

After Mexico, South Korea is the world's largest exporter of vehicles to the United States, followed by Japan, according to data from S&P.

Kia Motors currently produces most of its hybrid cars, including its Sportage hybrid crossover, in South Korea.

Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America overhead view

A wide look of the new Hyundai plant in Ellabell, Georgia.  (Hyundai Motor Group / Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Song said the new U.S. factory would help achieve Kia's target of boosting U.S. sales to 1.25 million vehicles a year, up from 850,000 currently.

The facility is an "intelligent manufacturing plant," meaning "all processes of production—order collection, procurement, logistics and production—are optimized utilizing AI and data. The innovative manufacturing system also helps create a human-centered work environment with robots assisting human workers," Hyundai said in a media release. 

Reuters contributed to this report. 