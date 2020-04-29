Hasbro stock slips as coronavirus clouds earnings outlook

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Shares of Hasbro Inc. dropped nearly 1% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the toymaker reported first-quarter results that missed expectations and withdrew its full-year outlook, citing uncertainty related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company swung to a net loss of $69.6 million, or 51 cents a share, from net income of $26.7 million, or 21 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding non-recurring items, such as eOne acquisition-related expenses, adjusted earnings per share came to 57 cents, below the FactSet consensus of 66 cents. Revenue rose to $1.11 billion from $732.5 million but came up shy of the FactSet consensus of $1.15 billion.

Gaming revenue rose 30%, partner brands revenue increased 6% and franchise brands revenue edged up 1%, while emerging brands revenue fell 19% and TV/Film/Entertainment revenue dropped 29%.

Hasbro said it was committed to paying its dividend. The stock has dropped 25.3% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has lost 16.1%.