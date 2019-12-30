Hasbro finalizes $3.8B Entertainment One acquisition

U.S. toymaker Hasbro concluded its multibillion-dollar acquisition of Entertainment One on Monday, the Rhode Island-based business announced.

The all-cash deal is valued at $3.8 billion. Entertainment One – or eOne – CEO Darren Throop will report to Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner.

“Our businesses are highly complementary with substantial synergies and a great cultural fit,” Goldner said in a statement. “The addition of eOne accelerates our blueprint strategy by expanding our brand portfolio with eOne’s beloved global preschool brands, adding proven TV and film expertise, and creating additional opportunities for long-term profitable growth.”

Canada-based eOne’s assets include children’s content like “Peppa Pig,” “PJ Masks” and “Ricky Zoom.” It also distributes television and film content to leading broadcasters and platforms.

Shares of Hasbro were trading slightly higher during Monday’s session, while the overall Nasdaq Composite was in the red.

The deal was struck in August.

