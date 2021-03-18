Expand / Collapse search
Mergers and Acquisitions

Hartford confirms Chubb's unsolicited offer

Hartford is a smaller rival to Chubb

Spotlight Asset Group CIO Shana Sissel and The Fitz-Gerald Group principal Keith Fitz-Gerald on their outlook for the stock market.video

How the market is reacting to the Fed holding rates steady

Spotlight Asset Group CIO Shana Sissel and The Fitz-Gerald Group principal Keith Fitz-Gerald on their outlook for the stock market.

The Harford confirmed Chubb is making an "unsolicited, non-binding proposal" for the 200-year-old insurance company.

Shares of the Hartford, Connecticut-based company rallied on the news, while Chubb shares dropped.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
HIGTHE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC.68.53+11.13+19.39%
CBCHUBB LIMITED168.13-4.54-2.63%

"The Hartford’s Board of Directors is carefully considering the proposal with the assistance of its financial and legal advisors. The Board of Directors is committed to acting in the best interests of shareholders over the long term" the company disclosed in a statement. 

Hartford has a market cap of around $23 billion, smaller than Chubb's $75 billion.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
METMETLIFE, INC.61.74+1.54+2.56%
AIGAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.47.82+0.15+0.31%

Bloomberg News was first to report the possibility of a deal. Other insurers including MetLife and AIG traded higher.