Grocery chains Kroger, Albertsons in talks for possible merger: report

Shares of Albertsons Companies jumped Thursday following a report that it could merge with rival Kroger.

An agreement could potentially be reached as soon as this week, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, but said that no final decisions have been made and that merger talks could be delayed or fall through.

Representatives for Albertsons and Kroger did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment.

In February, Albertsons' board of directors began a review of potential strategic alternatives aimed at enhancing the company's growth and maximizing shareholder value.

Image 1 of 2

TOSHIBA GETS $19B BUYOUT BID SENDING SHARES SURGING

"The review will include an assessment of various balance sheet optimization and capital return strategies, potential strategic or financial transactions and development of other strategic initiatives to complement Albertsons’ existing businesses, as well as responding to inquiries," the company said at the time.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ACI ALBERTSONS COMPANIES 28.47 +2.80 +10.91% KR THE KROGER CO. 45.65 -0.40 -0.87%

The report of merger talks comes ahead of Albertson's second - quarter earnings report, which will be released before the market opens on Oct. 18.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

As of June 18, Albertsons operated 2,273 retail, food and drug stores with 1,720 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities across 34 states and the District of Columbia.

The company's 24 banners include Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's.

Meanwhile, Kroger operates 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, including Fred Meyer, Ralphs, King Soopers and Harris Teeter.