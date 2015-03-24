Grain mixed the CBOT, cattle higher and pork mixed on the CME

Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept delivery was 5.5025 higher at $5.2550 a bushel; Dec corn was 1.50 cents lower at $3.7050 a bushel; Dec oats were unchanged at $3.3325 a bushel; while Nov soybeans loss 3.50 cents to $10.9150 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork mixed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct live cattle was .70 cent higher at $1.5977 a pound; Sep feeder cattle was 1.25 cents higher at 2.2370 a pound; Oct lean hogs loss .18 cent to $1.0625 a pound.