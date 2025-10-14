Goldman's profit beats estimates as dealmaking rebound boosts investment banking

Goldman Sachs beat Wall Street expectations for third-quarter profits on Tuesday, as its investment bankers earned higher advisory fees and rallying markets boosted revenue from managing client assets.

The bank's prediction for a banner year for dealmaking has materialized as corporations revive plans for mergers and listings.

Goldman's investment banking fees surged 42% to $2.66 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from a year ago. Analysts were expecting a 14.3% increase, according to the average estimate compiled by LSEG.

JPMORGAN LIFTS INTEREST INCOME FORECAST AFTER PROFIT BEATS ESTIMATES

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GS THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 786.78 +22.42 +2.93%

A Goldman executive said the firm advised on $1 trillion in announced mergers and acquisitions year to date, $220 billion more than its next closest competitor.

It advised Electronic Arts on its $55 billion sale to a consortium of private equity firms and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund this year, and also advised Holcim on the spinoff of its North American business Amrize, now valued at $26 billion.

Goldman also advised Fifth Third Bancorp, which this month agreed to buy regional lender Comerica in a $10.9 billion deal to create the ninth-largest U.S. bank.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % EA ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. 200.29 +0.27 +0.13% FITB FIFTH THIRD BANCORP 42.20 +0.73 +1.76% CMA COMERICA INC. 77.37 +1.50 +1.98%

ADVISORY FEES JUMP

The growth was fueled by a 60% surge in advisory fees, while debt and equity underwriting fees also increased. Rival JPMorgan Chase also reported robust investment banking numbers.

Goldman shares fell 1.8% in premarket trading after the results. The shares have surged 37% year-to-date as of Monday, reflecting the dealmaking rebound.

"This quarter's results reflect the strength of our client franchise and focus on executing our strategic priorities in an improved market environment," CEO David Solomon said in a statement.

"We know that conditions can change quickly and so we remain focused on strong risk management," he said, echoing cautious optimism from JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon.

WEALTHY INVESTORS TAP ETFS FOR THREE HOT ASSETS, ACCORDING TO GOLDMAN SACHS

Global M&A volumes for the first nine months of the year crossed $3.43 trillion, with nearly 48% of it in the U.S., according to data from Dealogic.

The period also saw the highest average M&A volume globally and in the U.S. since 2015, in line with Solomon's prediction at last year's Reuters NEXT conference.

Goldman was among the joint book-running managers on marquee initial public offerings in the quarter, including design software firm Figma, Swedish fintech Klarna, and space tech firm Firefly Aerospace.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FIG FIGMA 61.50 -2.78 -4.32% KLAR KLARNA GROUP PLC 38.88 -0.21 -0.54% FLY FIREFLY AEROSPACE INC COM USD0.0001 28.95 -0.93 -3.11%

Overall quarterly profit was $4.1 billion, or $12.25 per share, exceeding Wall Street expectations of $11 per share.

"The capital markets machine has clearly shifted into a higher gear, with robust stock prices, a reduced regulatory burden, and the prospect of lower interest rates likely to keep the momentum going," said Stephen Biggar, a banking analyst at Argus Research.

Goldman executives have been increasingly optimistic about dealmaking in recent months, with Solomon saying in September it had one of its busiest weeks for IPOs in more than four years.

ASSET AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT FOCUS

Revenue from asset and wealth management rose 17% to $4.4 billion, marking the first quarterly jump this year for the segment. This reflected record-high management fees, as well as private banking and lending revenue.

The business is a key priority for Goldman as it seeks steadier revenue from fees, which offset the volatility in its advisory and trading businesses.

JAMIE DIMON WARNS OF MAJOR MARKET RISK IN NEXT FEW YEARS

Goldman said last month it would take a stake worth as much as $1 billion in T. Rowe Price, as part of a partnership to tap the asset manager's retirement money for alternative assets.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TROW T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC. 105.36 +3.93 +3.87%

Assets under supervision climbed to $3.45 trillion, boosting management fees by 12%.

Goldman set aside $339 million as provisions for credit losses, compared with $397 million a year ago. The provisions were mainly related to its credit card portfolio.

SUSTAINED TRADING RESILIENCE

Wall Street trading desks have reaped rewards from record volatility as clients rejig portfolios to keep pace with changes in President Donald Trump's trade, foreign and fiscal policies.

The third quarter, however, remained one of Wall Street's calmest quarters in nearly six years as an interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve and robust AI investment pushed major U.S. stock indexes to record highs.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Still, Goldman's equities trading revenue rose 7% to $3.74 billion, fueled by higher revenue in financing, which offset lower revenue from cash equities.

Fixed income, currency and commodities hauled in $3.47 billion, 17% higher than a year ago.