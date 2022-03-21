Goldman Sachs makes OTC crypto trade, a first for major Wall Street Bank

Goldman Sachs has executed its first over-the-counter cryptocurrency transaction, marking a significant step towards possible wider adoption among major Wall Street banks.

Galaxy Digital Holdings, a global provider of blockchain and crypto financial services, said Monday it traded a bitcoin-linked instrument called a non-deliverable option (NDO) with Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The OTC trade, which refers to private dealing between two parties without a middleman, is significant step in the development of cryptocurrency trading. Major Wall Street firms have been hesitant to fully embrace crypto, but Goldman’s trade with Galaxy may signal maturation of the digital asset.

PAYPAL, VENMO RAISE FEES ON CRYPTOCURRENCY TRADES OF UP TO $200

Damien Vanderwilt, Co-President, and Head of Global Markets at Galaxy Digital, said the transaction is expected "to open the door for other banks considering OTC as a conduit for trading digital assets."

"Goldman’s continuing trust in us is a testament to Galaxy’s expertise and ability to meet the evolving demands by institutions as crypto solidifies itself as the fifth asset class," he said in a statement.

GOLDMAN SAYS UKRAINE-RUSSIA WAR COULD TRIGGER US ECONOMIC RECESSION

Max Minton, Asia Pacific head of digital assets for Goldman Sachs, said the transaction was an important development in the bank’s digital assets capabilities and for the broader evolution of the asset class.

Andrei Kazantsev, Goldman’s global head of crypto trading, told CoinDesk late last year the firm has been seeing a high demand for options tied to digital assets.

CLICK HERE TO READ FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

"We are seeing a lot of demand for more derivative-type hedging," Kazantsev said at a panel. "The next big step that we are envisioning is the development of options markets."