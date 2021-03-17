Former Goldman executive pays $51M for Epstein's NYC mansion. Who is he?

Former Goldman Sachs executive Michael Daffey has purchased disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan mansion for $51 million.

Daffey, who was chairman of the Goldman Global Markets Division until March, joined the company in 1994 and served as its global co-chief operating officer of the Equities Franchise before being named managing director in 2000 and partner in 2002.

"Mr. Daffey had never previously been in the home, nor did he ever meet its owner. But he is a big believer in New York's future and will take the other side of all the people who say the city's best days may be in the past," Stu Loeser, a spokesman for Daffey, told FOX Business in a statement.

The mansion was purchased with cash and a bridge loan.

Daffey, who is originally from Australia, retired after 28 years at Goldman in March, according to a memo obtained by Reuters.

The former executive was also an early investor in Bitcoin, Business Insider reported.

Proceeds from the sale of the 28,000-square-foot Upper East Side mansion, which was listed for $88 million in July on Zillow, will go toward the Epstein Victims' Compensation Program, which compensates those who were sexually assaulted by the billionaire.

The compensation fund said in a March 12 press release that it had completed the sales of Epstein's New York City and Palm Beach mansions, resulting in a $10 million transfer to the fund after it experienced liquidity issues and temporarily suspended compensation determination offers in February.

So far, 175 claims have been filed, and the fund has paid out more than $67 million to eligible claimants, according to the release.

Epstein was initially convicted in 2008 and arrested and convicted again about a decade later in 2019 for trafficking and soliciting sex from underage girls. The financier died in prison in August of 2019.