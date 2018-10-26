GM wants Trump administration to back national electric vehicle program

article

General Motors is making a pitch to the Trump administration to support a nationwide program to boost the sale of electric vehicles.

GM is doing this as the government has proposed ending California's ability to require more clean vehicles.

The largest U.S. automaker says a nationwide program modeled on California's effort could result in 7 million electric vehicles, or EVs, on U.S. roads by 2030, according to Reuters.

GM says governments and industries in Asia and Europe are pushing for policies that can speed up the shift to electric vehicles and that America can take the lead.

The automaker has said it plans to offer 20 EVs by 2023 globally.

The Trump administration in August proposed reversing Obama administration fuel rules and freezing standards at 2020 model year levels through 2026.

The administration also proposed barring California from setting its own emissions requirements or requiring more zero emission vehicles.

The administration is also considering eliminating all emissions compliance credits that automakers receive for building EVs.

Automakers and others have until Friday to file comments on the proposed emissions revisions.

Major automakers say they do not support freezing requirements.