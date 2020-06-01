Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Gilead says remdesivir helped moderate coronavirus patients improve

Gilead studying safety and efficacy of 5- and 10-day treatment with remdesivir

Reuters
close
Gilead Sciences, Inc. CEO Daniel O'Day says the company feels 'a tremendous responsibility' to help patients fight coronavirus. video

Gilead CEO: Approx. 1.5M Remdesivir vials will be donated to patients

Gilead Sciences, Inc. CEO Daniel O'Day says the company feels 'a tremendous responsibility' to help patients fight coronavirus.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

(Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc said on Monday results from a study showed its antiviral drug remdesivir demonstrated significantly greater clinical improvement in patients with moderate COVID-19.

Remdesivir is being closely watched after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization on May 1, citing results from another study run by the National Institutes of Health that showed the drug reduced hospitalization stays by 31%, or about four days, compared to a placebo.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GILDGILEAD SCIENCES INC.77.83+2.51+3.33%

The new results announced by Gilead are from a study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of 5- and 10-day treatment with remdesivir in addition to standard of care for patients with moderate COVID-19, compared with standard care alone.

NEW YORK CITY SEES 'INSANE' EXODUS: HERE'S WHERE MANY ARE RELOCATING TO

(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS