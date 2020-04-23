Possible Gilead coronavirus treatment remdesivir fails in China trial: report

A coronavirus test by biopharmaceutical company Gilead failed a clinical trial in China, the Financial Times reported.

Gilead shares dropped on the news.

The antiviral drug remdesivir, used to treat malaria, did not help speed the recovery of COVID-19 patients, according to FT and Stat News. Both outlets cite a summary of the report that was initially shared by the World Health Organization before it was taken down.

"A draft document was provided by the authors to WHO and inadvertently posted on the website and taken down as soon as the mistake was noticed. The manuscript is undergoing peer review and we are waiting for a final version before WHO comments," WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic told Stat.

A spokesperson for Gilead said the WHO document contained "inappropriate characterization of the study."

The summary came from one of two Chinese remdesivir trials that were suspended early because there were not enough patients available.

Last week, Stat reported results from another clinical remdesivir trial conducted by the University of Chicago Medicine, which found nearly all patients who were given daily infusions of Remdesivir were discharged from the hospital in less than a week.

The university recruited 125 coronavirus patients, 113 of which had "severe disease" into two clinical trials to assess five and 10-day treatment courses of the drug.

Kathleen Mullane, the infectious disease specialist overseeing the University of Chicago's Remdesivir studies, told STAT that the results have been promising so far.

"Most of our patients are severe and most of them are leaving at six days, so that tells us the duration of therapy doesn't have to be 10 days," Mullane said. "We have very few that went out to 10 days, maybe three."

Last month, President Trump touted the drug's potential, saying it "seems to have a very good result."

Remedsivir was one of the first medicines identified as having the potential to treat coronavirus in lab tests. If deemed safe and effective in clinical trials, it could lead to fast approval from the Food and Drug Administration and become the first approved treatment against the disease.

