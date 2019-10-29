Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

GM

General Motors blames UAW strike for gloomier outlook

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business’ Grady Trimble reports the United Auto Workers strike against General Motors has ended after six weeks with workers voting to approve a new contract. Then, ‘The Car Coach’ Lauren Fix joins a ‘Bulls &amp; Bears’ panel to analyze the deal.video

GM-UAW contract approved, ending the strike

FOX Business’ Grady Trimble reports the United Auto Workers strike against General Motors has ended after six weeks with workers voting to approve a new contract. Then, ‘The Car Coach’ Lauren Fix joins a ‘Bulls & Bears’ panel to analyze the deal.

General Motors says the United Auto Workers strike had a big impact on business at the end of summer and the pain isn't over.

Continue Reading Below

The labor action, which stalled production for six weeks, shaved off 52 cents a share of earnings in the three months through September and forced the automaker to cut its profit forecast for the year.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Its third-quarter results still topped estimates, however, sending shares higher ahead of the opening bell.

Stocks in this Article

GMGENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
$36.64
-0.10 (-0.27%)
FFORD MOTOR COMPANY
$8.61
-0.11 (-1.26%)

The automaker earned an adjusted $1.72 a share on revenue of $35.5 billion, topping the $1.31 and $33.8 billion that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.

General Motors shares were up 9.5 percent this year through Monday.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.