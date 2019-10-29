General Motors blames UAW strike for gloomier outlook

General Motors says the United Auto Workers strike had a big impact on business at the end of summer and the pain isn't over.

The labor action, which stalled production for six weeks, shaved off 52 cents a share of earnings in the three months through September and forced the automaker to cut its profit forecast for the year.

Its third-quarter results still topped estimates, however, sending shares higher ahead of the opening bell.

The automaker earned an adjusted $1.72 a share on revenue of $35.5 billion, topping the $1.31 and $33.8 billion that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.

General Motors shares were up 9.5 percent this year through Monday.

