Gap CEO Art Peck is out

Gap CEO Art Peck is leaving the company.

Continue Reading Below

The retailer announced he will depart after a "brief transition." Robert J. Fisher, the company's chairman of the board, will also serve as president and CEO on an interim basis.

Shares tumbled in the extended session by double digits and have fallen 31 percent this year.

The news was delivered as the company updated its financial guidance. Gap cuts its full-year revenue outlook and acknowledged industry headwinds.

“This was a challenging quarter, as macro impacts and slower traffic further pressured results that have been hampered by product and operating challenges across key brands,” Gap Chief Financial Officer Teri List-Stoll said in a statement.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

All three brands -- Gap, Banana Republic and Old Navy -- reported negative sales during the quarter.

Gap Sales Sucking Wind Gap Global: -7% vs. -7% Banana Republic Global: -3% vs. +2% Old Navy Global: -4% vs. +4% Source: Company

The company is also set to spin off Old Navy in 2020 with plans to double its stores to reach 2,000, all in North America and in underserved small markets, according to a September investor presentation. The retailer is hoping its apparel brand, which ranks second to Target, will be able to attract more customers.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS