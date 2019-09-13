Search

Old Navy is getting bigger as it preps to leave Gap

By RetailFOXBusiness

FBN's Ashley Webster on Gap's plans to spin off its Old Navy brand into a separate company.video

Gap to spin off Old Navy brand

FBN's Ashley Webster on Gap's plans to spin off its Old Navy brand into a separate company.

Not only is Old Navy ditching Gap, but it is also planning to get a lot bigger.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
GPSGAP19.52+0.34+1.77%

That's essentially what the affordable clothing company announced will be its future as it gets spun-off from parent Gap in 2020.

Old Navy intends to double its stores to reach 2,000, all in North America and in underserved small markets, according to an investor presentation.  The retailer is hoping its apparel brand, which ranks second to Target, will be able to attract more customers.

The strategy of opening in niche markets is gaining momentum industrywide. For example, Target and Nordstrom's are both using similar tactics to attract shoppers.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
TGTTARGET CORP.108.65-0.29-0.27%
JWNNORDSTROM34.85+0.23+0.66%

MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Old Navy projects a potential $2 billion-plus increase in annual sales.

As Old Navy gets bigger, other retailers are getting smaller. Just this week GameStop announced it was closing up to 200 stores and reports are swirling around teen retailer Forever 21 and a possible looming bankruptcy, although the retailer denied those reports to FOX Business.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments