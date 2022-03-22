GameStop shares surge as Ryan Cohen buys more stock
GameStop shares are getting a big boost after its chairman bought more stock.
Shares rose another 11% in pre-market trading, following the extended session that saw a surge of more than 30%.
The videogame retailer’s chairman, Ryan Cohen, disclosed his firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock on Tuesday.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|GME
|GAMESTOP CORP.
|123.16
|+29.06
|+30.88%
Cohen made the purchase through his firm RC Ventures LLC.
Cohen owns an 11.9% stake in the retailer, or 9.1 million shares.
Cohen responded with a tweet on Tuesday night.
Last year, GameStop shares were in focus when they were targeted by a months- long, social media-fueled trading frenzy. Shares peaked at that time around $350.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|BBBY
|BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
|23.52
|+0.52
|+2.26%
Cohen revealed a stake in Bed, Bath & Beyond and pushed for a turnaround.