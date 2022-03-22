GameStop shares surge as Ryan Cohen buys more stock

GameStop shares are getting a big boost after its chairman bought more stock.

Shares rose another 11% in pre-market trading, following the extended session that saw a surge of more than 30%.

The videogame retailer’s chairman, Ryan Cohen, disclosed his firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock on Tuesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GME GAMESTOP CORP. 123.16 +29.06 +30.88%

Cohen made the purchase through his firm RC Ventures LLC.

Cohen owns an 11.9% stake in the retailer, or 9.1 million shares.

Cohen responded with a tweet on Tuesday night.

Last year, GameStop shares were in focus when they were targeted by a months- long, social media-fueled trading frenzy. Shares peaked at that time around $350.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BBBY BED BATH & BEYOND INC. 23.52 +0.52 +2.26%

Cohen revealed a stake in Bed, Bath & Beyond and pushed for a turnaround.