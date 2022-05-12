Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Markets

GameStop, AMC stocks surge in volatile trading

GameStop and AMC shares are down 36% and 55%, respectively, year to date

close
FOX Business' Ashley Webster and Lauren Simonetti analyze Thursday's opening bell as the market reacts to inflation data hovering near 40-year highs. video

Stocks down after inflation fears continue

FOX Business' Ashley Webster and Lauren Simonetti analyze Thursday's opening bell as the market reacts to inflation data hovering near 40-year highs.

GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings are rallying during Thursday's volatile trading session. 

LIVE UPDATES: STOCK SELLOFF CONTINUES, PRODUCER INFLATION SOARS, BITCOIN HITS $27K

The video game giant, which has surged more than 30%, has been halted for volatility at least four times since the market open. Meanwhile, the movie theater chain has jumped more than 20% during the session. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
GME GAMESTOP CORP. 89.60 +8.32 +10.24%
AMC AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC 11.20 +0.83 +8.00%

Despite the big moves, GameStop remains well off its $483 per share intraday high hit in January during the height of the meme stock trading frenzy. GameStop, which traded as high as $108.06 per share on Thursday, is down approximately 36% year to date. 

As for AMC, the stock is currently trading at about $12 per share, off its 52-week intraday high of $72.62 hit last June. AMC is down approximately 55% year to date.

  (Getty Images / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

According to FactSet, AMC and GameStop have short interest of 19.5% and 21.4%, respectively. 