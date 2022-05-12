GameStop, AMC stocks surge in volatile trading

GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings are rallying during Thursday's volatile trading session.

The video game giant, which has surged more than 30%, has been halted for volatility at least four times since the market open. Meanwhile, the movie theater chain has jumped more than 20% during the session.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GME GAMESTOP CORP. 89.60 +8.32 +10.24% AMC AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC 11.20 +0.83 +8.00%

Despite the big moves, GameStop remains well off its $483 per share intraday high hit in January during the height of the meme stock trading frenzy. GameStop, which traded as high as $108.06 per share on Thursday, is down approximately 36% year to date.

As for AMC, the stock is currently trading at about $12 per share, off its 52-week intraday high of $72.62 hit last June. AMC is down approximately 55% year to date.

According to FactSet, AMC and GameStop have short interest of 19.5% and 21.4%, respectively.