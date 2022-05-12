GameStop, AMC stocks surge in volatile trading
GameStop and AMC shares are down 36% and 55%, respectively, year to date
GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings are rallying during Thursday's volatile trading session.
The video game giant, which has surged more than 30%, has been halted for volatility at least four times since the market open. Meanwhile, the movie theater chain has jumped more than 20% during the session.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|GME
|GAMESTOP CORP.
|89.60
|+8.32
|+10.24%
|AMC
|AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC
|11.20
|+0.83
|+8.00%
Despite the big moves, GameStop remains well off its $483 per share intraday high hit in January during the height of the meme stock trading frenzy. GameStop, which traded as high as $108.06 per share on Thursday, is down approximately 36% year to date.
As for AMC, the stock is currently trading at about $12 per share, off its 52-week intraday high of $72.62 hit last June. AMC is down approximately 55% year to date.
According to FactSet, AMC and GameStop have short interest of 19.5% and 21.4%, respectively.