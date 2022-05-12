Stock futures lower, oil declines, gasoline record, bitcoin drops: LIVE UPDATES
FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
U.S. equity futures traded lower Thursday morning as selling continued after the consumer price index for April remained near a 40-year high, sparking concerns about a looming recession. Continue reading
Benchmark U.S. oil dropped to $103 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 6% on Wednesday. Brent crude fell to around $105 per barrel. It added 4.9% the day before.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. rose to a record Thursday morning to $4.418, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Wednesday was $4.404.
Bitcoin traded around $27,000. Bitcoin had fallen the last seven days leading into Thursday, according to CoinDesk. Bitcoin is off more than 26% month-to-date and down more than 38% year-to-date.
