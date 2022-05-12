Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by  Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Live News
Last Update

Stock futures lower, oil declines, gasoline record, bitcoin drops: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

4Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Stock futures decline ahead of PPI, jobless claims

Stock futures decline ahead of PPI, jobless claims

Traders at New York Stock Exchange (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

U.S. equity futures traded lower Thursday morning as selling continued after the consumer price index for April remained near a 40-year high, sparking concerns about a looming recession. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Oil slips more than 2% on recession fears

Oil slips more than 2% on recession fears

Oil wells (iStock)

Benchmark U.S. oil dropped to $103 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 6% on Wednesday. Brent crude fell to around $105 per barrel. It added 4.9% the day before.

Posted by Ken Martin

Gasoline hits new high

Gasoline hits new high

Gas prices (AAA)

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. rose to a record Thursday morning to $4.418, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Wednesday was $4.404. 

Posted by Ken Martin

Bitcoin continues week long decline

Bitcoin traded around $27,000. Bitcoin had fallen the last seven days leading into Thursday, according to CoinDesk. Bitcoin is off more than 26% month-to-date and down more than 38% year-to-date.

Posted by Ken Martin

Live Coverage begins here