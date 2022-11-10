FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto collapse apology

With cryptocurrency exchange FTX in free fall, founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is delivering a mea culpa.

"I sincerely apologize," he said in a rapid series of 22 tweets on Thursday. He also promised to continue trying to save the company.

"So, right now, we're spending the week doing everything we can to raise liquidity. I can't make any promises about that. But I'm going to try. And give anything I have to if that will make it work."

CRYPTOCURRENCIES STABILIZE AFTER FTX DEAL TURMOIL

FTX's white knight, China's Binance, backed out of acquiring the company late Wednesday disclosing its due diligence had discovered some red flags.

The ongoing turmoil is taking an even greater toll on cryptocurrencies, which have fallen this year in tandem with the broader U.S. stock market.

Bitcoin is trading around the $17,000 level and has lost more than 60% this year.



