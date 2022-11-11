FTX fallout, Walmart earnings, retail sales and inflation data top week ahead

The week ahead is a busy one for investors who continue to monitor the fallout from crypto trading firm FTX. President Biden's meeting with Chinese President Xi will also dominate the headlines.

BIDEN-XI MEETING: WHAT TO KNOW

Investors are coming off a strong week for U.S. stocks, which saw the Nasdaq Composite gain 8%, its best five-day performance since March.

Nasdaq Composite

While the S&P 500 notched its best week since June, rising nearly 6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average over 4%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33747.86 +32.49 +0.10% SP500 S&P 500 3992.93 +36.56 +0.92% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11323.330908 +209.18 +1.88%

FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.

Monday 11/14

FTX continues to dominate the headlines after the crypto trading firm filed for Chapter 11 last week.

Its CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried is under fire as regulators begin to piece together what brought the firm down. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers speculated this could be another potential "Enron" situation.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in an interview with Bloomberg, said the collapse signals the need for cryptocurrency regulation.

Elsewhere, markets will be watching earnings for Oatly Group and Tyson Foods before the market open.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % OTLY OATLY GROUP AB 2.45 +0.34 +16.11% TSN TYSON FOODS INC. 67.42 +0.98 +1.48%

INFLATION SLOWDOWN? NOT IN SOME CITIES, WHERE CONSUMER PRICES STILL TOP 12%

Tuesday 11/15

Walmart will dominate the earnings docket on Tuesday as the nation's biggest retailer is expected to provide clues on inflation and early holiday shopping.

Walmart

Walmart shares are down just 1.5% this year compared with the S&P's 16% drop.

Aramark, Energizer, Home Depot, Krispy Kreme and Tencent Music Entertainment will also report earnings before the market opens.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ARMK ARAMARK 38.75 +0.64 +1.67% ENR ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC. 29.43 -0.02 -0.07% HD THE HOME DEPOT INC. 314.94 +3.52 +1.13% DNUT KRISPY KREME 14.26 +0.04 +0.28% TME TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP 4.41 +0.54 +13.95%

On the economic front, the producer price index, which measures inflation at the producer level, is expected to rise 8.3% in line with the prior month's 8.5% jump as inflation remains stubbornly high.

OCTOBER INFLATION REPORT LIKELY TO SHOW CONSUMER PRICES INCREASED AGAIN

Wednesday 11/16

Lowe’s, NVIDIA, Shoe Carnival, Target and TJX will take the earnings spotlight before the markets open on Wednesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LOW LOWE'S COS. INC. 208.94 +4.61 +2.26% NVDA NVIDIA CORP. 163.27 +5.77 +3.66% SCVL SHOE CARNIVAL 24.58 -0.40 -1.60% TGT TARGET CORP. 173.27 +8.92 +5.43% TJX THE TJX COS. INC. 73.95 -0.02 -0.03%

Bath & Body Works, Cisco Systems and Sonos will be on deck after the bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BBWI BATH & BODY WORKS INC. 35.98 +1.55 +4.52% CSCO CISCO SYSTEMS INC. 44.79 -0.87 -1.91% SONO SONOS INC. 17.67 +1.16 +7.03%

On the economic data front, retail sales are expected to rise nearly 7%, down slightly from 8.2% the prior month year-over-year. Economists will be watching for clues on early holiday shopping and any impact from red-hot inflation.

Additionally, investors will take in mortgage applications, import prices, export prices, industrial production, business inventories, National Association of Home Builders' [NAHB] market index and the Energy Information Administration's weekly crude stocks.

Thursday 11/3

Thursday's earnings before the markets open will include Alibaba Group, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Dole PLC, Helmerich & Payne, Kohl’s, Macy’s and NetEase.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD. 70.77 +0.96 +1.38% BJ BJS WHSL CLUB HLDGS INC 76.13 -3.86 -4.83% DOLE DOLE PLC 9.05 +0.19 +2.14% HP HELMERICH & PAYNE INC. 52.21 +1.99 +3.95% KSS KOHL'S CORP. 31.27 +1.91 +6.51% M MACY'S INC. 21.01 +0.85 +4.22% NTES NETEASE INC. 64.76 +2.49 +4.00%

Meanwhile, Applied Materials, Dolby Labs, Gap, Palo Alto Networks and Ross Stores will share earnings after the bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMAT APPLIED MATERIALS INC. 110.53 +5.74 +5.48% DLB DOLBY LABORATORIES INC 70.37 +0.75 +1.08% GPS GAP INC. 12.29 +0.76 +6.59% PANW PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC. 165.32 +1.86 +1.14% ROST ROSS STORES INC. 96.17 -0.96 -0.99%

Economic data coming out on Thursday will include building permits, housing starts and initial jobless claims.

Friday 11/18

Earnings before markets open will include Foot Locker, which is considered a close barometer for Nike, as well as JD.com.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FL FOOT LOCKER INC. 33.30 +0.98 +3.05% NKE NIKE INC. 106.11 +6.63 +6.66% JD JD.COM INC. 48.93 +2.90 +6.30%

Economic data on Friday will include existing home sales and Conference Board’s index of leading economic indicators.