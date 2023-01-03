FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the array of federal charges he faces for allegedly defrauding customers and investors in connection with the collapse of his cryptocurrency empire.

The 30-year-old entrepreneur stood in person at the U.S. District Court in Manhattan before Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, after his request to appear remotely for the arraignment hearing was denied. Bankman-Fried did not speak but entered his plea through his attorneys.

Bankman-Fried's latest court appearance comes less than two weeks after he was released from federal custody when his parents agreed to sign a $250 million personal recognizance bond and keep him at their Palo Alto, California home on electronic monitoring while he awaits trial.

Bankman-Fried's mother, Barbara Fried, was also present in the courtroom Tuesday.

Ahead of the hearing, Bankman-Fried's defense team filed a letter motion asking the judge to allow the names and identifying information of two other people who helped secure his bail to remain hidden for the individuals' safety and privacy.

"In recent weeks, Mr. Bankman-Fried’s parents have become the target of intense media scrutiny, harassment, and threats," attorney Mark Cohen wrote in the filing. "Consequently, there is serious cause for concern that the two additional sureties would face similar intrusions on their privacy as well as threats and harassment if their names appear unredacted on their bonds or their identities are otherwise publicly disclosed."

