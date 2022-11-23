FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried plans to speak during New York Times DealBook summit

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried indicated Wednesday afternoon that he plans to speak during an upcoming New York Times summit.

"I’ll be speaking with @andrewrsorkin at the @dealbook summit next Wednesday (11/30)," Bankman-Fried tweeted.

The New York Times’ yearly DealBook Summit is slated to take place Nov. 30 in New York City, according to the newspaper’s press release announcing it. On the webpage for the summit, the list of interviewees and speakers includes Bankman-Fried, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, former Vice President Mike Pence, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and others.

Andrew Ross Sorkin, the founder and editor-at-large of DealBook at the New York Times, confirmed Wednesday on Twitter that he’ll be interviewing the founder of the now-collapsed FTX on Nov. 30.

"A lot of folks have been asking if I would still be interviewing @SBF_FTX at the @nytimes @dealbook Summit on Nov 30," he wrote. "The answer is yes. There are a lot of important questions to be asked and answered."

The journalist said that he was "looking forward to it" and that "nothing is off limits." Sorkin and Bankman-Fried did not specify in their tweets whether the interview will be in-person or remote.

Bankman-Fried’s tweet about speaking at the event comes as FTX, formerly one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, is embroiled in bankruptcy proceedings and government probes.

FTX said Nov. 11 it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy along with trading firm Alameda Research, West Realm Series and 130 affiliated companies. It had announced a few days prior that it had reached a deal with another cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, to be acquired, only for Binance to back out citing red flags during its due diligence process.

FTX’s first bankruptcy hearing took place Tuesday, during which the Delaware court heard how millions of customers have been impacted, FOX Business previously reported.

