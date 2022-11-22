Expand / Collapse search
FTX bankruptcy hearing unveils latest developments in crypto exchange's collapse

Attorney says FTX was 'personal fiefdom' of founder Sam Bankman-Fried

Binance CEO Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao discusses the latest fallout from the FTX collapse and how that is expected to impact his company’s operation on ‘Varney & Co.’    video

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried lied to regulators ‘around the world’: Changpeng Zhao

Attorneys representing crypto exchange FTX peeled back the curtain on the company's downfall at its first Chapter 11 bankruptcy hearing Tuesday, revealing the latest findings as new management sorts through what one FTX lawyer called founder Sam Bankman-Fried's "personal fiefdom."

The Delaware court heard how there are an estimated 1 million customers impacted by billions in losses, and agreed – for now – to keep those creditors' names private.

FTX, BANKMAN-FRIED'S PARENTS, SENIOR EXECS BOUGHT $121M WORTH OF BAHAMAS PROPERTIES: REPORT

Another new development is that the Justice Department has now opened an investigation into FTX hacking attempts and "substantial" assets missing from the firm.

The logo of FTX is seen at the entrance of the FTX Arena in Miami, Fla,, Nov. 12, 2022.  (Reuters/Marco Bello / Reuters Photos)

FTX lawyers noted that the company, under its previous management, shelled out roughly $300 million on Bahamas real estate used by executives.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Reuters contributed to this report.