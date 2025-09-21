Fox-owned Credible promotes Robert Humann to CEO role

Robert Humann will become the next CEO of Credible, the consumer finance technology platform owned by Fox Corporation, the company announced on Monday.

Humann, currently chief revenue officer, will take the reins from Credible founder Stephen Dash, who is stepping down at the end of the month.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FOXA FOX CORP. 60.62 +0.78 +1.30%

"Rob has been an instrumental part of the Credible team for nearly ten years, shaping and delivering the value that we provide to both consumers and to partners each day," said Paul Cheesbrough, CEO of Tubi Media Group, a division of Fox Corporation, that oversees its digital businesses. "I'm extremely pleased to have him at the helm as we embark on the next chapter of the company."

MORTGAGE RATES DIP AGAIN

As chief revenue officer, Humann diversified Credible’s footprint and business model and advanced the company’s marketing and distribution strategy. He also drove strategic partnerships with leading publishers. In his new role, he will build on these growth pillars.

TRUMP MEDIA ROLLING OUT AMERICAN THEMED ETFS

"Credible has grown into a leading marketplace technology platform by putting consumers first and building trusted partnerships," said Humann. "I look forward to leading the company through its next stage of growth and expanding the value we deliver to both our consumers and our partners."

Prior to joining Credible, Humann was a founding team member of venture capital firm RCF Jolimont, which invested in technologies aimed at improving efficiency and sustainability in the global mineral resources sector.

FED CUTS INTEREST RATES FOR THE FIRST TIME THIS YEAR

Humann holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of Melbourne and a Graduate Diploma of applied finance.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Fox Corporation is the parent company of FOXBusiness.com.