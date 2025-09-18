Mortgage rates fall again, refinances jump to highest level since 2022

Mortgage rates fell again this week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday.

Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, released Thursday, showed the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 6.26% from last week's reading of 6.35%.

The average rate on a 30-year loan was 6.09% a year ago.

"Mortgage rates decreased yet again this week, prompting many homeowners to refinance," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. In fact, the share of mortgage applications that were refinances reached nearly 60%, the highest since January 2022."

The average rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage fell to 5.41% from last week's reading of 5.5%. One year ago, the rate on the 15-year fixed note averaged 5.15%.