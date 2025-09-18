Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

The ETF Report
Published

Trump Media backs 5 America-focused ETFs

ETFs spanning defense, energy and red state real estate will list on NYSE

close
VistaShares CEO Adam Patti breaks down ETFs that mimic the trade strategies of Bill Ackman and Warren Buffett on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

VistaShares ETFs mimic trades of billionaire business leaders

VistaShares CEO Adam Patti breaks down ETFs that mimic the trade strategies of Bill Ackman and Warren Buffett on 'The Claman Countdown.'

A new suite of exchange-traded funds dedicated to American business is in the pipeline and backed by Trump Media and Technology Group. 

The funds, also known as "Truth Social Funds," will span domestic icons, security and defense, next frontiers, energy and real estate investment funds in red states, according to the company.

"It became clear there are many patriotic investors who want a good return on their investment while investing in a way that's consistent with America-First principles," the company told FOX Business.

The five funds are:

  • Truth Social American Icons ETF
  • Truth Social American Security & Defense ETF
  • Truth Social American Next Frontiers ETF
  • Truth Social American Energy Security ETF
  • Truth Social American Red State REITs ETF
Ticker Security Last Change Change %
DJT TRUMP MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORP 17.05 +0.12 +0.74%

Interest for the ETFs, which will list on the New York Stock Exchange subject to approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission later this year, has been solid. 

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION CONSIDERS TWEAKING RETIREMENT AGE

donald trump speaking

President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the Kennedy Center on Aug. 13, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

"The feedback has been very positive across the board. Investors feel there is a real market gap here," the company added.

It’s also exploring some additional themes for this family of funds following the rollout of the first five. 

VIDEO: TRUMP ON DISNEY'S JIMMY KIMMEL DECISION

TRUTH SOCIAL, TRUMP

Truth Social is owned by Trump Media & Technology Group. (Photo by Anna Barclay/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Trump Media is the corporate parent of Truth Social, the social media platform where President Donald Trump is a frequent communicator with the American public on policy, initiatives and views on top priority issues. It also runs Truth+, a streaming platform focusing on family-friendly content. Shares have lost over 50% this year. 

U.S. AND U.K. INK $350 BILLION TECH DEAL

President Donald Trump stands in front of American flags.

A new suite of ETFs is dedicated to American business is in the pipeline and backed by Trump Media and Technology Group.  (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Yorkville America Equities will sponsor the funds. The firm is an affiliate of Yorkville America.  

Trump Media and Technology Group

.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The largest shareholder in the company is the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, holding a 41% stake, as tracked by Thomson. 