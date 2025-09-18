Trump Media backs 5 America-focused ETFs

A new suite of exchange-traded funds dedicated to American business is in the pipeline and backed by Trump Media and Technology Group.

The funds, also known as "Truth Social Funds," will span domestic icons, security and defense, next frontiers, energy and real estate investment funds in red states, according to the company.

"It became clear there are many patriotic investors who want a good return on their investment while investing in a way that's consistent with America-First principles," the company told FOX Business.

The five funds are:

Truth Social American Icons ETF

Truth Social American Security & Defense ETF

Truth Social American Next Frontiers ETF

Truth Social American Energy Security ETF

Truth Social American Red State REITs ETF

Interest for the ETFs, which will list on the New York Stock Exchange subject to approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission later this year, has been solid.

"The feedback has been very positive across the board. Investors feel there is a real market gap here," the company added.

It’s also exploring some additional themes for this family of funds following the rollout of the first five.

Trump Media is the corporate parent of Truth Social, the social media platform where President Donald Trump is a frequent communicator with the American public on policy, initiatives and views on top priority issues. It also runs Truth+, a streaming platform focusing on family-friendly content. Shares have lost over 50% this year.

Yorkville America Equities will sponsor the funds. The firm is an affiliate of Yorkville America.

The largest shareholder in the company is the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, holding a 41% stake, as tracked by Thomson.