Former Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne had 'serious illness' for over a year

Former Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne, who died suddenly this week, had undergone treatments for over a year due to a “serious illness,” according to a Swiss hospital.

“Due to serious illness, [Marchionne] had been the recipient of recurring treatment for more than a year,” University Hospital Zurich said in a statement on Thursday, according to The Wall Street Journal and other reports. “Although all the options offered by cutting-edge medicine were utilized, Mr. Marchionne unfortunately passed away.”

The hospital said it sought to “prevent further speculation” about Marchionne’s medical treatment after seeing various rumors in the media, the Journal reported.

Fiat Chrysler issued a statement saying it’s “not in a position to comment” on the hospital’s statement, adding that the company “had no knowledge of the facts relating to Mr. Marchionne’s health” due to medical privacy.

The automaker had announced that Marchionne, 66, was scheduled to undergo shoulder surgery in late June.

“On Friday, July 20, the company was made aware with no detail by Mr. Marchionne’s family of the serious deterioration in Mr. Marchionne’s condition and that as a result he would be unable to return to work,” a Fiat Chrysler spokesperson said. “The company promptly took and announced the appropriate action the following day.”

Fiat Chrysler abruptly named Mike Manley, head of the Jeep and Ram brands, as its new CEO on July 21 after learning that Marchionne had suffered complications from surgery. Ferrari, which Marchionne also led as CEO, named Louis Camilleri as its top executive. Marchionne passed away on Wednesday.