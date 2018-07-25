Former Fiat Chrysler CEO Marchionne dies

Former Fiat Chrysler (FCA) chief executive Sergio Marchionne has died, the carmaker's controlling family shareholder said Wednesday.

Marchionne fell gravely ill after suffering complications following recent surgery in a Zurich hospital, according to Reuters.

Marchionne was 66 years old.

Last week FCA replaced Marchionne as CEO with Mike Manley, saying Marchionne's condition had worsened.

"Unfortunately, what we feared has come to pass. Sergio Marchionne, man and friend, is gone," FCA Chairman John Elkann, of the controlling Agnelli family, said in a statement.

Marchionne engineered turnarounds to save both Fiat and Chrysler from near-certain failure.

Marchionne joined Fiat in 2004 and led the Turin-based company's merger with bankrupt U.S. carmaker Chrysler. He built the dysfunctional companies into the world's seventh-largest automaker.

Shares of FCA were down more than 2% in premarket action.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.