Ford teases mystery car reveal in Detroit

By AutoFOXBusiness

Ford EVP: Mustang is the best-selling sports car in the world

FoxNews.com Automotive Editor Gary Gastelu talks to Ford Executive Vice President Jim Farley about production of the 10 millionth Mustang, mounting trade tensions, improving fuel economy and Tesla CEO Elon Musk considering taking his company private.

Ford is planning to reveal a mystery car this week, and it could be a drag-racing Mustang.

In a schedule of events coinciding with the Woodward Dream Cruise in Detroit, Ford said it will make a “production vehicle announcement” on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

Mark Rushbrook, global director for Ford Performance Motorsports, recently told Autoweek that Ford planned to unveil a new Mustang Cobra Jet before the annual event.

“Although it already races in a lot of different places with the Mustang GT4 and in the NHRA in a couple different levels – we’re doing new Mustangs in those series as well. Next week, there will be a new Mustang Cobra Jet that gets unveiled associated with Woodward,” Rushbrook said following the debut of Ford’s NASCAR Cup series Mustang last week.

Ford teased a revival of the Cobra Jet in April. The Mustang Cobra Jet, which is designed for drag racing, isn’t expected to be street legal. Ford said the new version will have a quarter-mile time in the mid-8 seconds.

