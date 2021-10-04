Ford claims September sales win as Toyota cements 2021 lead

Ford said Monday that it delivered 156,614 vehicles in September, more than any other automaker, which was a 34.3% improvement over August, but down 17.7% from the same month last year.

Shares were up sharply in morning trading on the news.

Ford's third-quarter total of 400,793 was third behind GM's 446,997 and Toyota's 566,005, the latter marking the second straight quarter that Toyota was the top-selling brand in the U.S.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR CO. 14.47 +0.33 +2.30% GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 54.34 +1.21 +2.27% TM TOYOTA MOTOR CORP. 172.66 -4.89 -2.75%

Toyota's year-to-date tally of 1,857,884 vehicles leads the 1,777,483 recorded by GM, which has been the best-selling automaker in the U.S. for the past nine decades, according to Automotive News.

A Ford spokesman said the September uptick shows "momentum" as it begins to recover from the semiconductor shortage and launches several new models, including the Ford Bronco and Maverick pickup.

"New products and improved inventories made Ford America’s best-selling automaker in September. Retail sales gained 34 percent, compared to August, and we expanded our retail share 3.8 percentage points," Ford Vice President of Sales Andrew Flick wrote in the company's sales release.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ford also revealed that it has received 150,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning pickup that enters production next year and that its full-year, full-size pickup sales lead over GM has grown to 100,059 units.