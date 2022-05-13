Ford sells more shares of EV maker Rivian

Ford Motor has trimmed its stake in the electric carmaker Rivian Automotive for the second time in a week.

Ford sold 7 million shares for about $188.2 million, or $26.88 apiece, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

The sale reduces the shares Ford holds to 86.9 million.

On Tuesday, Ford had sold about 8 million shares of Rivian worth $214 million.

Initial investors in Rivian's initial public offering were able to sell shares this week as the IPO lockup period expired.

Rivian went public on Nov. 10 at $78 a share. Shares even rose as high as $179 a few days later.

Rivian shares closed at $26.70 on Friday.

Ford reported a net loss of $3.1 billion in the first quarter, driven by a steep loss in valuation of its Rivian stake.

Ford said it suffered a $5.4 billion mark-to-market loss on its investment.

Amazon reported its first quarterly loss since 2015, with a large part of the red ink coming mostly from the company's accounting for a $7.6 billion loss in value of its stock investment in Rivian.

Among Rivian's competition is Ford's F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck.

In addition, the company is dealing with a supply chain crisis that has impacted production.

The electric-car maker had slashed its planned 2022 production in half to 25,000 vehicles.

Reuters contributed to this report.