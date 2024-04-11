Expand / Collapse search
Ford recalls nearly 43,000 vehicles over fuel leaks that increase fire risk

Certain Bronco and Escape SUVs included in latest Ford recall

Ford Motor Co. is recalling tens of thousands of small SUVs over concerns cracked fuel injectors could leak, increasing the risk of sparking a fire in engines.

A notice posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the recall is for certain 2022-2023 Bronco Sport and 2022 Escape models with 1.5-liter engines, totaling 42,652 vehicles.

FORD bronco

The 2022 Ford Bronco Sport. (Ford)

The NHTSA notice said Ford is addressing the issue by having dealers update the affected vehicles' engine control software to include fuel injector leak detection and installing a drain tube.

ford emblem

A badge on a vehicle at a Ford dealership in New Lebanon, New York, on Jan. 25.  (Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Ford Motor Co.

Ford plans to send notices to the owners of the affected vehicles via mail sometime this month.