Ford recalls more than 300,000 North American vehicles

Ford Motor Company has issued three safety recalls involving nearly 320,000 vehicles in North America, sending shares slightly lower ahead of the opening bell.

The automaker is recalling select 2015-2017 Ford Transit vehicles, 2019 Ford Edge vehicles and 2019 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The Ford Transit recall is due to the driveshaft's flexible coupling cracking as wear and tear on the vehicle increases, which may result in noise and vibration. Driving with a cracked coupling may lead to loss of power or unintended vehicle movement, and the potential separation of the driveshaft could lead to accident and injury, Ford says.

The recall impacts 293,558 vehicles in the U.S., 22,960 in Canada and 2,744 in Mexico.

The Ford Edge is being recalled due to a defect in seat belts that may keep them from snapping tight to hold occupants in place in a crash, the automaker said. The recall affects 366 vehicles in the U.S. and 65 in Canada.

Eighteen Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigators are being recalled because their rear toe link fastener, a piece of equipment that stabilizes the rear of the car and keeps wheels on the ground during turns, may not have been properly fastened during assembly, Ford said. A malfunction while driving could lead to loss of control, Ford said.

Last week, the automaker reported mixed third-quarter results and lowered its 2019 full-year earnings guidance.

Ford shares have climbed 12.5 percent this year.